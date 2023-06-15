Time Out says

The Morrow is an airy and upscale hotel that provides a great homebase for exploring one of D.C.’s most exciting up-and-coming neighborhoods: NoMa. Built on the site of the former Central Armature Works, a 100-year-old electrical manufacturing business, the space pairs modern, forward-looking design with touches that reference the vibrant creativity and artistic history of the surrounding area. It’s the perfect blend of exciting and chill.

From the moment you step into the soaring lobby, you can feel the calmness of the surroundings with muted palettes and soft furniture. The 203 rooms and suites feel luxurious with Italian linens, Le Labo bath products, comfy robes and some truly stunning tubs. Some rooms also offer expansive views of the surrounding area, and a few extra special ones even look out on the iconic dome of the U.S. Capital. (Now that’s a killer view.) Speaking of noteworthy amenities, the on-site fitness center is shared with an adjoining residential building resulting in a space that’s miles above your average hotel gym. Think: ice-cold towels, a yoga studio and an actually usable amount of machines to start.

There are plenty of small, thoughtful touches that elevate a stay here to be more than you might expect including free fruit and towels put out for morning joggers, a curated pillow menu and activities like sunrise yoga or paint and sip.

The hotel’s on-site dining is spearheaded by Michelin-starred Executive Chef Nicholas Stefanelli with international influences. The main restaurant, Le Clou, is a Frenchified standout with incredibly well-executed dishes like Steak Frites and Leeks en Vinaigrette served in a classic brasserie setting. On the rooftop, the lively hotspot Upstairs at the Morrow serves drinks and light bites alongside live DJs and jaw-dropping views of the capital. Another intimate cocktail lounge, Vesper, is set to open in fall 2023.

Neighborhood

The NoMa area is a section of D.C. that’s currently exploding with new-build apartments and hotels, world-class restaurants and cultural draws. TikTok is set to soon open their local headquarters there, and gorgeous street murals can be found along many of the leafy, walkable streets.

Nearby

If you’re staying or visiting NoMa you absolutely can’t leave without a visit to Union Market, a refurbished food hall that’s overflowing with tasty, innovative local vendors. Nearby, don’t miss hip food-and-drink destinations like St. Anselm or Last Call Bar. Nearby, Alethia Tanner Park is a great green space to visit to see an impressive amount of street art and the Metropolitan Beer Trail is a fantastic way to spend a boozy weekend afternoon.



Time Out Tip

The Morrow is just a short walk from Union Station so if you’re taking the train to D.C.—just plan on walking about 10 minutes to get to the hotel.