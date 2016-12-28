  • Blog
15 of the best alternative tube maps of 2016

By Isabelle Aron Posted: Wednesday December 28 2016, 9:00am

TfL may have riled us in many ways this year, but even so, we still all love a good tube map. We've seen tube maps inspired by Shakespeare, Glastonbury, rent prices and, er, toilets. Here are 15 alternative tube maps that you went mad for this year.

The hashtag tube map

 

 

The interactive tube map

 

The musical tube map

 

 

 

 

The Glastonbury tube map

© Time Out

 

 

The walking tube map

 

 

 

 

The Shakespearean tube map

 

 

 

The interactive tube map

 

The toilet tube map

 

 

 

The property tube map

 

The animated tube map

 

 

The tube map that's easier to understand

 

Cameron Booth

 

 

 

The clubbing tube map

 

 

The festive tube map 

 

 

The office space tube map

 The tube map showing what TfL's suburban takeover will look like

 

