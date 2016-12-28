15 of the best alternative tube maps of 2016

TfL may have riled us in many ways this year, but even so, we still all love a good tube map. We've seen tube maps inspired by Shakespeare, Glastonbury, rent prices and, er, toilets. Here are 15 alternative tube maps that you went mad for this year.
The hashtag tube map
The interactive tube map
The musical tube map
The Glastonbury tube map
The walking tube map
The Shakespearean tube map
The toilet tube map
The property tube map
The animated tube map
The tube map that's easier to understand
The clubbing tube map
The festive tube map
The office space tube map
The tube map showing what TfL's suburban takeover will look like
