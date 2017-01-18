Borough Market is opening a pop-up restaurant using ingredients from traders

Have you ever wandered around Borough Market wishing you could eat everything? Us too. There are so many awesome things to eat at the SE1 food market that choosing just one of the 100+ stalls is damn hard.

But now there's good news for hungry Londoners. No, not a trolley dash around the stalls, but a new pop-up restaurant opening with a seasonal menu using ingredients from the market itself.

Borough Plates will be open for two months, with a different chef taking the reins each week and collaborating with market traders to combine the best of the market into a series of one-off dishes.

Even more good news: it's not going to break the bank. Dishes cost between £6 and £16, including charcuterie from Cannon & Cannon, red mullet caught by Sussex Fish served with seared scallop and rainbow chard, salt-baked celeriac, soused radish, beaufort cheese courtesy of Mons Cheesemongers and a raw milk pannacotta from dairy farmers Hook and Son. So now you can eat the best market produce without having to go anywhere near your kitchen hob.

Borough Plates is at 1 Cathedral Street, SE1 9AL. Tuesday–Saturday, noon–10pm.

Photo: Manuel Vazquez

