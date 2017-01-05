London has the worst food hygiene scores in the UK

Is your new year's resolution to save money by eating out less? This should help with that. London's boroughs dominate a list of the of the worst areas in the UK for food hygiene, based on inspections by the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency website holds the data from inspections carried out by each local authority under the Food Hygiene Ratings Scheme. Every business that serves food is awarded with a hygiene rating between zero (urgent improvement necessary) and five (very good).

The worst area in the country, out of 360 council areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland (Scotland do their own thing) was Newham, where a whopping 29.2 percent of food outlets were rated zero, one or two out of five. Oh dear.

But west Londoners can stop feeling smug immediately, because Ealing (28.2 percent) and Harrow (26.2 percent) weren't far behind, according to a study from Love My Vouchers.

The area where the highest percentage of restaurants are good or very good (rated four and five), is South Derbyshire with 99.1 percent, closely followed by Darlington with 98.8 percent and South Norfolk with 97.7 percent.

Anywhere serving food is obliged to display the rating. We'd rather live in blissful ignorance – anyone for brunch?

