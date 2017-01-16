London's first vegan chicken shop is now open – but there's a pretty long queue to get in

A photo posted by Murutütred (@murututred) on Jan 14, 2017 at 5:18am PST



Last month we brought you news that a new chicken shop foregoing fowl and offering diners a vegan alternative was coming to Hackney. The new venue on Morning Lane finally opened its doors on Saturday, with vegans flocking to the shop in their droves, forming lines long enough to rival a tube-strike bus queue.

Temple of Hackney (originally called Temple of Seitan) replaces poultry with a meat substitute called seitan – a meat-free substance made from wheat gluten. They have been selling their 'vegan fried chicken' at food events since the spring, making seitan from scratch and seasoning it to closely resemble actual fried chicken.

It turns out Londoners were pretty excited about the fowl-free offerings as these queues prove:

Hackney Meat Centre obscured by the queue for vegan fried chicken. The butcher complained. pic.twitter.com/7ov9YAdILt — Taryn (@taryn_tc) January 14, 2017

Sad to see this vegan fried chicken place struggling to compete with the butchers next door #vegan #vegetarian #glu… pic.twitter.com/xvDHQO9SUJ — Scarlet Richardson (@cookingscarlet) January 14, 2017

And did Temple of Hackney live up to the hype? Well, here's the verdict from the Twittersphere:

Went to the launch party of Temple of Hackney last night.Londons first vegan fried chick'n shop. Incredible! Opens tomorrow! @templeofseitan pic.twitter.com/nh7gcsoIPz — Luke Poulton (@veganluke) January 13, 2017

The amazing @templeofseitan is open now and it's worth queuing in the rain for today. Take an umbrella #vegan 🍗 — Charlie Phillips (@charliechar) January 15, 2017

That was mint, @templeofseitan Wonderful grub and all your staff were lovely despite there being 1million people desperate for your snacks. — Mick Tickner (@Tickersgrins) January 14, 2017

But one question remains – what would the Chicken Connoisseur make of it?

