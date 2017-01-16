The ten best gigs this week that you can actually get tickets for

Another week, another crop of ace London gigs. Out of everything that isn’t sold out, here’s our top ten – just click on the red headers to read more.

Expect Balkan rhythms, Latin traditions and US jazz from this inspired chamber string ensemble. Artsdepot. West Finchley. Sun Jan 22.

Extreme Swedish metal with a back catalogue (and dress sense) dating back to 1987 but the passion of a newly-formed band. O2 Forum Kentish Town. Kentish Town. Fri Jan 20.

Catch 11 bands in this teaser for the larger summer fest. Proud Camden. Chalk Farm. Sat Jan 21.

The Icelandic trio now live in separate countries but come together to tour their otherworldly electronica. Jazz Cafe. Camden Town. Thu Jan 19.

Samaris

Series reimagining seminal albums kicks off with the legendary Rollins. Jazz Cafe. Camden Town. Mon Jan 23.

Additional show for the London headbangers. A7X are back with balls out rock and hardcore metal. The O2. North Greenwich. Sun Jan 22.

Throbbing three-piece who on top of being a ’90s throwback dream of riotous angst are incendiary live. The Old Blue Last. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Jan 17.

Avenged Sevenfold

Beloved Brit jazz vocal star Ian Shaw sets up home for a week with a different guest each night. Pizza Express. Tottenham Court Rd. Mon Jan 23-Sun Jan 29.

Wayne Coyne brings the rest of the band to London for some unbridled joie de vivre and onstage antics. O2 Academy Brixton. Brixton. Sat Jan 21.

The best gig this week: Dancefloor Meditations

Pulp’s Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker turn off the lights, play tunes and tell stories through the world-class soundsystem at this audiophile King’s Cross café. Spiritland. King’s Cross. Sun Jan 22.

...and here are loads more gigs this week. Don’t say we’re not good to you.

NB. All events were available to book at time of writing.