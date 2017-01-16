The ten best gigs this week that you can actually get tickets for

Another week, another crop of ace London gigs. Out of everything that isn’t sold out, here’s our top ten – just click on the red headers to read more.
10. Balagan Cafe Band
Expect Balkan rhythms, Latin traditions and US jazz from this inspired chamber string ensemble. Artsdepot. West Finchley. Sun Jan 22.
9. Meshuggah
Extreme Swedish metal with a back catalogue (and dress sense) dating back to 1987 but the passion of a newly-formed band. O2 Forum Kentish Town. Kentish Town. Fri Jan 20.
8. The Camden Rocks ‘January All Dayer’ Part Two
Catch 11 bands in this teaser for the larger summer fest. Proud Camden. Chalk Farm. Sat Jan 21.
7. Samaris
The Icelandic trio now live in separate countries but come together to tour their otherworldly electronica. Jazz Cafe. Camden Town. Thu Jan 19.
6. Milestones: Sonny Rollins’ ‘Saxophone Colossus’
Series reimagining seminal albums kicks off with the legendary Rollins. Jazz Cafe. Camden Town. Mon Jan 23.
5. Avenged Sevenfold
Additional show for the London headbangers. A7X are back with balls out rock and hardcore metal. The O2. North Greenwich. Sun Jan 22.
4. Dream Wife
Throbbing three-piece who on top of being a ’90s throwback dream of riotous angst are incendiary live. The Old Blue Last. Shoreditch High St Overground. Tue Jan 17.
3. Ian Shaw Residency
Beloved Brit jazz vocal star Ian Shaw sets up home for a week with a different guest each night. Pizza Express. Tottenham Court Rd. Mon Jan 23-Sun Jan 29.
2. Flaming Lips
Wayne Coyne brings the rest of the band to London for some unbridled joie de vivre and onstage antics. O2 Academy Brixton. Brixton. Sat Jan 21.
The best gig this week: Dancefloor Meditations
Pulp’s Steve Mackey and Jarvis Cocker turn off the lights, play tunes and tell stories through the world-class soundsystem at this audiophile King’s Cross café. Spiritland. King’s Cross. Sun Jan 22.
...and here are loads more gigs this week. Don’t say we’re not good to you.
NB. All events were available to book at time of writing.
