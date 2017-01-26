Watch Mary Berry punch the air with happiness

She bid farewell to soggy bottoms in September, quitting ‘Bake Off’ rather than jumping ship to Channel 4. And in a lovely send-off last night, Mary Berry was crowned Best Judge at the National TV Awards. Look at the total shock and sheer disbelief on her face when the award was announced by the little Gogglesprogs.





Mary later said that she’d expected Len Goodman from ‘Strictly’ to win. When the news finally did sink in, the queen of all things baked punched the air the with delight as she got up to pick up her gong.

‘I love judging. It’s always been a great honour,’ she said, accepting the award. ‘The greatest award is that all the young are baking.’

This is the adorable moment Mary Berry won Best TV Judge at the #NTAs -and was presented with her award by the Gogglesprogs pic.twitter.com/aTBgwitTSR — ITV News (@itvnews) January 25, 2017

Later, backstage Mary said she would ‘never ever’ appear on 'Strictly': ‘I'm the most clumsy person ever… My husband would leave me, my children would chuck me out.’

