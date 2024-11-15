The cozy new cocktails at Time Out Market Boston you need to try this season

Time Out Market Boston is known for an enticing array of cuisine from some of the coolest kitchens in the city. But the food hall’s two house-run bars are among the best-kept secrets in the Fenway neighborhood. From a top-shelf selection of local craft beer to seasonal cocktails and mocktails, Time Out Market’s bars please every drinker’s palate—and the expansive space means you and your crew will (almost) always find seats.

Visitors to Time Out Market may not realize that all the cocktail ingredients (besides the spirits!) are made in-house, says assistant general manager Meghan Murphy, who creates the seasonal cocktail menus. “It's such a good team effort. Without our bar backs and bartenders, it's all just words on a page until they show up and bring it to life,” she says.

For this season’s selection, Murphy started by considering the flavors of the season—warm spices, sweet fruits, festive textures, etc. The holiday-ready menu debuted this week: Here’s what you’ll be sipping on this season at Time Out Market Boston.

Photograph: Jacqueline Cain The Prickly Pear

The Prickly Pear

What’s in it: Meili Vodka, Orchard Pear Liqueur, vanilla, lemon

What it’s like: Grown-up lemonade vibes. Autumnal pear and vanilla tempers the citrusy brightness and makes it super seasonal. Jason Mamoa’s vodka, Melli, meanwhile, is smooth with a clean flavor.

Apple Pie Rum Fizz

What’s in it: Planteray Original Dark Rum, autumnally spiced apple cider, lemon, cinnamon, honey

What it’s like: It’s like eating an apple pie, lightened up with bubbles from a splash of soda.

Photograph: Jacqueline Cain Lavender Haze

Lavender Haze

What’s it made with: Lavender-infused Beluga Noble Vodka, Italicus, lemon, prosecco

What it’s like: A play on a spritz, this beauty has floral flavors thanks to the spirit infused in-house and the bergamot-derived Italian liqueur.

Citrus & Spice

What’s in it: Dos Hombres Mezcal, jalapeño, lime, Q Grapefruit Soda

What it’s like: A smoky paloma that’s merry and bright with spice and citrus.

Photograph: Jacqueline Cain The Velveteen Rabbit

The Velveteen Rabbit

What’s in it: Maker's Mark Bourbon, pecan orgeat, Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters, shaved nutmeg

What it’s like: Smooth and velvety, this rich iced beverage gets texture and flavor from house-made pecan orgeat, a non-alcoholic sweet and nutty syrup made from roasted pecans.

Flannel Season

What’s in it: La Nevera Red Blend, Planteray 3 Stars Rum, Laird's Applejack Brandy, apple cider, pomegranate, lemon, cinnamon, honey

What it’s like: Perfect for the holiday punch bowl, this is Time Out Market’s seasonal sangria.

Photograph: Jacqueline Cain It's Giving Thanks

It's Giving Thanks

What’s in it: The Botanist Gin, Offley Ruby Port, lemon, cranberry preserves, cinnamon, honey

What it’s like: The holiday table, distilled into one gorgeous drink. A dash of warm cinnamon kicks up the house-made cranberry preserves incorporated into the cocktail.

As Above So Below

What’s in it: Tromba Tequila, blackberry, ginger, lime, Q Ginger Beer

What it’s like: A mule dressed up for the holidays with bracing ginger beer and a house-made blackberry and gingery syrup.

Chai Tea Time

What’s in it: Chai-infused Citadelle Gin, lemon, honey, Fee Brothers Old Fashioned Bitters

What it’s like: An easy-drinking tea-based beverage with super aromatic gin infused with chai and enhanced with lemon and honey.

Photograph: Jacqueline Cain Brookline Ave.

Brookline Ave.

What’s in it: Whistlepig Piggyback Rye, Cinzano 1757 Dry Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, Bitter Truth Pimento Dram

What it’s like: Served on draft, this riff on a classic Brooklyn is a full-strength cocktail for whiskey lovers. “A drinker’s drink,” Murphy says, it’s well-balanced with cherry and allspice liqueurs.

Figs In A Blanket

What’s in it: Finvara Irish Whiskey, orange, fig, peppercorn, Angostura Bitters

What it’s like: This is the season’s down-and-brown answer to an Old Fashioned, enhanced with lightly peppery fig syrup.

Ghost Coast

What’s in it: El Tequileño Gran Reserva, El Tequileño Blanco, Gran Marnier, lemon, maple, Hagave Spiced Nectar, Angostura Bitters

What it’s like: Like a sweetly spiced margarita, “this one’s just having fun,” according to Murphy.

Photograph: Nicole Melich Time Out Market Boston espresso martini

Espresso Martini

What’s in it: Truman Vodka, Boston Harbor Distillery Coffee Liqueur, Atomic Cold Brew

What it’s like: No change this season to Time Out Market’s most popular cocktail. As always, you can order it creamy by adding Irish cream, too.

The Fishbowl

What’s in it: Fris Vodka, Peach Schnapps, orange, cranberry, Truly Wildberry

What it’s like: A Time Out Market classic, this one’s here for a good time.