The cozy new cocktails at Time Out Market Boston you need to try this season

Time Out Market Boston is known for an enticing array of cuisine from some of the coolest kitchens in the city. But the food hall’s two house-run bars are among the best-kept secrets in the Fenway neighborhood. From a top-shelf selection of local craft beer to seasonal cocktails and mocktails, Time Out Market’s bars please every drinker’s palate—and the expansive space means you and your crew will (almost) always find seats.
Visitors to Time Out Market may not realize that all the cocktail ingredients (besides the spirits!) are made in-house, says assistant general manager Meghan Murphy, who creates the seasonal cocktail menus. “It's such a good team effort. Without our bar backs and bartenders, it's all just words on a page until they show up and bring it to life,” she says.
For this season’s selection, Murphy started by considering the flavors of the season—warm spices, sweet fruits, festive textures, etc. The holiday-ready menu debuted this week: Here’s what you’ll be sipping on this season at Time Out Market Boston.
The Prickly Pear
What’s in it: Meili Vodka, Orchard Pear Liqueur, vanilla, lemon
What it’s like: Grown-up lemonade vibes. Autumnal pear and vanilla tempers the citrusy brightness and makes it super seasonal. Jason Mamoa’s vodka, Melli, meanwhile, is smooth with a clean flavor.
Apple Pie Rum Fizz
What’s in it: Planteray Original Dark Rum, autumnally spiced apple cider, lemon, cinnamon, honey
What it’s like: It’s like eating an apple pie, lightened up with bubbles from a splash of soda.
Lavender Haze
What’s it made with: Lavender-infused Beluga Noble Vodka, Italicus, lemon, prosecco
What it’s like: A play on a spritz, this beauty has floral flavors thanks to the spirit infused in-house and the bergamot-derived Italian liqueur.
Citrus & Spice
What’s in it: Dos Hombres Mezcal, jalapeño, lime, Q Grapefruit Soda
What it’s like: A smoky paloma that’s merry and bright with spice and citrus.
The Velveteen Rabbit
What’s in it: Maker's Mark Bourbon, pecan orgeat, Fee Brothers Black Walnut Bitters, shaved nutmeg
What it’s like: Smooth and velvety, this rich iced beverage gets texture and flavor from house-made pecan orgeat, a non-alcoholic sweet and nutty syrup made from roasted pecans.
Flannel Season
What’s in it: La Nevera Red Blend, Planteray 3 Stars Rum, Laird's Applejack Brandy, apple cider, pomegranate, lemon, cinnamon, honey
What it’s like: Perfect for the holiday punch bowl, this is Time Out Market’s seasonal sangria.
It's Giving Thanks
What’s in it: The Botanist Gin, Offley Ruby Port, lemon, cranberry preserves, cinnamon, honey
What it’s like: The holiday table, distilled into one gorgeous drink. A dash of warm cinnamon kicks up the house-made cranberry preserves incorporated into the cocktail.
As Above So Below
What’s in it: Tromba Tequila, blackberry, ginger, lime, Q Ginger Beer
What it’s like: A mule dressed up for the holidays with bracing ginger beer and a house-made blackberry and gingery syrup.
Chai Tea Time
What’s in it: Chai-infused Citadelle Gin, lemon, honey, Fee Brothers Old Fashioned Bitters
What it’s like: An easy-drinking tea-based beverage with super aromatic gin infused with chai and enhanced with lemon and honey.
Brookline Ave.
What’s in it: Whistlepig Piggyback Rye, Cinzano 1757 Dry Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, Bitter Truth Pimento Dram
What it’s like: Served on draft, this riff on a classic Brooklyn is a full-strength cocktail for whiskey lovers. “A drinker’s drink,” Murphy says, it’s well-balanced with cherry and allspice liqueurs.
Figs In A Blanket
What’s in it: Finvara Irish Whiskey, orange, fig, peppercorn, Angostura Bitters
What it’s like: This is the season’s down-and-brown answer to an Old Fashioned, enhanced with lightly peppery fig syrup.
Ghost Coast
What’s in it: El Tequileño Gran Reserva, El Tequileño Blanco, Gran Marnier, lemon, maple, Hagave Spiced Nectar, Angostura Bitters
What it’s like: Like a sweetly spiced margarita, “this one’s just having fun,” according to Murphy.
Espresso Martini
What’s in it: Truman Vodka, Boston Harbor Distillery Coffee Liqueur, Atomic Cold Brew
What it’s like: No change this season to Time Out Market’s most popular cocktail. As always, you can order it creamy by adding Irish cream, too.
The Fishbowl
What’s in it: Fris Vodka, Peach Schnapps, orange, cranberry, Truly Wildberry
What it’s like: A Time Out Market classic, this one’s here for a good time.