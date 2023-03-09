Woods Hill Pier 4 and East End Books host Scottish author and chef Coinneach Macleod

Time Out says

In celebrate of East End Books opening their second location in the Seaport this month, they have teamed up with Woods Hill Pier 4 to host a dinner this Saturday, March 11 from 6-10pm. They will be hosting Chef and Author Coinneach Macleod to kick off the North American tour of his new cookbook The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen. The acclaimed Scottish chef and author will be on site for a reading, conversation, book signing and photo opportunities. The menu for the evening is inspired by the cookbook, including: heavy passed hors d’oeuvres, raw bar, cheese and charcuterie alongside libations that will be flowing all night. Get your tickets here.