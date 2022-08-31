Brisbane
Justin Lane

  • Restaurants
A group of people are sitting down having some drinks at Justin Lane
Photograph: Supplied/Justin Lane
Time Out says

Come for the rooftop bar, stay for the coastal European fare and good vibes

A buzzing multi-level restaurant situated in the sun-drenched coastal neighbourhood of Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, Justin Lane offers sourdough pizza, handmade pasta, signature, local craft beers – and good vibes.

Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
1708-1710
Gold Coast Highway
Burleigh Heads
Burleigh Heads
4220
Contact:
www.justinlane.com.au
(07) 5576 8517
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue, 5-10pm; Wed, Thurs & Sun, 12-10pm; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight
