If you're looking for a quick weekend getaway, consider Shenzhen as your next port of call. Located just across the border from Hong Kong, this neighbouring city is home to numerous retail hubs – many of which are conveniently connected to subway stations – that offer a multitude of dining and shopping options, entertainment venues, art exhibitions, and more. You can easily spend an entire day exploring any of these malls, and the best part is that it's budget-friendly too. With that in mind, Here are five of the most exciting shopping malls you should make time for on your next trip to Shenzhen.

