Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Wongtee Plaza
Photograph: Jenny Leung

5 Best shopping malls to visit in Shenzhen

Heading across the border for a quick day trip? Check these out.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung
Advertising

If you're looking for a quick weekend getaway, consider Shenzhen as your next port of call. Located just across the border from Hong Kong, this neighbouring city is home to numerous retail hubs – many of which are conveniently connected to subway stations – that offer a multitude of dining and shopping options, entertainment venues, art exhibitions, and more. You can easily spend an entire day exploring any of these malls, and the best part is that it's budget-friendly too. With that in mind, Here are five of the most exciting shopping malls you should make time for on your next trip to Shenzhen.

RECOMMENDED: If you're looking for more places to shop, pay a visit to these nostalgic shopping malls in Kowloon, or take a look at our guide to Airside, Kai Tak's latest shopping complex.

Best Shenzhen shopping malls to visit

MixC Shenzhen Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Lead8

MixC Shenzhen Bay

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Shenzhen

Unlike traditional malls, the Shenzhen Bay MixC is divided into three themed zones, each offering a unique experience. The first is the MixC Collection, which showcases an array of lifestyle brands. Next is the MixC Kitchen, dedicated to a diverse range of culinary delights. Lastly, MixC Arts is an art space that regularly hosts exhibitions. Together, the three areas combine to make an artsy and upscale complex that has something to offer every type of shopper.

How to get there: Shenzhen Metro Houhai Station (line 11 or 2), Exit G

Read more
OCT Harbour
Photograph: Jenny Leung

OCT Harbour

  • Shopping
  • Shenzhen

OCT Harbour is an impressive water-themed complex that offers a perfect blend of shopping, dining, and entertainment. With its diverse range of shops and restaurants, along with attractions like the Dream Aquarium, a stunning outdoor musical fountain, a pet-friendly zone, and a stunning lake in the centre of it all; OCT Harbour promises an exciting day out for the whole family.

How to get there: Shenzhen Metro Qiaocheng East Station (line 1); Exit C1

Read more
Advertising
Wongtee Plaza
Photograph: Jenny Leung

Wongtee Plaza

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Shenzhen

Wongtee Plaza is the ultimate foodie paradise. While it may not be the biggest in size compared to other malls in the area, Wongtee Plaza is jam-packed with a tantalizing array of eateries – from hotpot and Chinese skewers to teas, baked goods, and all kinds of desserts and small snacks. The mall is also home to plenty of entertainment venues. After your feasting, burn off those calories with some karaoke or VR games, or simply indulge in some retail therapy.

How to get there: Shenzhen Metro Convention & Exhibition Center Station (Line 1 or 4)

Read more
Upperhills
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Upperhills

  • Shopping
  • Shenzhen

Located in the central downtown area of Futian, Upperhills is known for its photogenic loft town home to rows of colourful buildings comprised of red, orange, and yellow. More than 300 brands populate this place, ranging from fashion and lifestyle to some of the most popular names in food and drink. While you're at Upperhills, be sure to check out the first-ever Muji Hotel, as well as one of China’s biggest Muji flagship stores.

How to get there: Shenzhen Metro Lianhuacun (line 3), Exit C

Read more
Advertising
Uniwalk
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Uniwalk

  • Shopping
  • Shenzhen

Famous for being the largest shopping mall in Shenzhen, the colossal complex boasts eight floors with more than 400 brands and 100 restaurants. Expect a lot of popular stores, including Reading Mi, a massive cultural concept bookstore that's known to be one of the most beautiful bookstores in Shenzhen. There’s also a children’s playground and a large cinema, making this retail and leisure spot perfect for a day of family fun.

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.