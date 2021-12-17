Best places for cheap shopping in Hong Kong

Asia’s equivalent to Victoria’s Secret, the not-so-cleverly titled lingerie chain store 6ixty8ight is a great spot to pick up some affordable, cute lingerie, pyjamas, casual clothing items, or even makeup. Here, you can stock up on comfy bras, be it the bralette or push-up variety, for as low as $79 – it’s music to any girl’s ears.
Whether you're on a tight budget or simply on the hunt for the best deals in town, there are some great places in Hong Kong that can satisfy your shopping needs without breaking the bank. Discounted clothes, affordable art pieces, cheap knick-knacks, beauty items on sale – you name it, there's a place for it. So scroll down and get shopping!
