Miniso Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Miniso Hong Kong

Best places for cheap shopping in Hong Kong

Where to get your dose of retail therapy whilst on a budget

Written by
Time Out Hong Kong
Whether you're on a tight budget or simply on the hunt for the best deals in town, there are some great places in Hong Kong that can satisfy your shopping needs without breaking the bank. Discounted clothes, affordable art pieces, cheap knick-knacks, beauty items on sale – you name it, there's a place for it. So scroll down and get shopping!

RECOMMENDED: Want to scour the town for more hidden gems? Be sure to make a pit stop at some of Hong Kong’s best thrift stores.

Hong Kong’s best cheap shops

6ixty8ight: Best for lingerie
Photograph: Courtesy 6ixty8ight

6ixty8ight: Best for lingerie

  • Shopping
  • Lingerie and swimwear
  • Mong Kok

Asia’s equivalent to Victoria’s Secret, the not-so-cleverly titled lingerie chain store 6ixty8ight is a great spot to pick up some affordable, cute lingerie, pyjamas, casual clothing items, or even makeup. Here, you can stock up on comfy bras, be it the bralette or push-up variety, for as low as $79 – it’s music to any girl’s ears.

759 Store: Best for Japanese snacks
Photograph: Courtesy 759 Store

759 Store: Best for Japanese snacks

  • Shopping
  • Chocolate and sweets
  • Central

There’s a reason why there’s a ridiculous number of 759 stores in Hong Kong and cheap snacks are the answer. A slew of sweets and savoury treats await at any 759 branch – a large portion of which are sourced from Japan and Korea. They’re usually sold in bulk and quite often, at lower prices than at general supermarkets. Many treat a visit here like a treasure hunt and an opportunity to discover rare goodies like Malteser chocolate spreads and truffle-flavoured popcorn. Some bigger branches even have offer things like frozen food and cleaning supplies.

Citygate Outlets: Best for designer labels
Photograph: Courtesy Citygate Outlets

Citygate Outlets: Best for designer labels

  • Shopping
  • Outlet store
  • Tung Chung

It’s difficult to keep up with fashion trends, especially when it comes to designer labels. But thanks to this massive outlet mall, you can upgrade your entire wardrobe and only spend a fraction of the original price. From Burberry and Ralph Lauren to Nike and Vans, there's an incredible range of designer discounts you won't find anywhere else in Hong Kong.

Decathlon: Best for sport supplies
Photograph: Courtesy Decathlon

Decathlon: Best for sport supplies

  • Shopping
  • Mong Kok

Gear up for the season at Decathlon. Originally from France, the retailer offers incredibly affordable gear for more than 70 sports, including activities such as snorkelling and scuba diving, and even ones that are super niche like archery and darts. You might even get away with taking a kip inside one of the camping tents on display... 

Golden Computer Centre: Best for electronics
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicomnmons/Pathogenhk

Golden Computer Centre: Best for electronics

  • Shopping
  • Sham Shui Po

The famous Golden Computer Centre in Sham Shui Po has the best deals and collections for all things computer and tech-related. From video games and consoles to whatever parts you need to build a desktop PC from scratch, Golden’s maze of tightly packed stores has got you covered. Prices are hugely competitive compared to places like Wan Chai Computer Centre. Plus, you probably won’t be leaving the house once you’ve got your hands on all the new gadgetry and games. That’s money you’ll have saved twice. 

GreenPrice: Best for sustainable shopping
Photograph: Facebook/greenpricehk

GreenPrice: Best for sustainable shopping

  • Shopping
  • Tseung Kwan O

GreenPrice is a social enterprise that specialises in retailing surplus and short-dated stock, all in the name of sustainability. You can find everything from snacks and beverages to skincare and makeup products sold at a hugely discounted price. Of course, the catch is that some of them have a considerably shorter sell-by or best-before date than products you would find in a supermarket or drugstore – say, six months rather than a year? What's fun about shopping at GreenPrice is that their shelved products always change as they do not keep replenishment in stock, so if you see something you like, it's best to grab it right there and then. 

GU: Best for high street fashion
Photograph: Courtesy GU Hong Kong/Sing_H

GU: Best for high street fashion

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

Need to fill your wardrobe on a budget? Look no further than GU, a crowd-pleasing Japanese retailer that offers clothing at low prices. A child of parent company Uniqlo, you can shop for Japanese-influenced fashion pieces for at prices starting as low as $50. Not only are the outfits cheap, but they’re also surprisingly stylish and durable as well. GU is also a brilliant place to stock up on basics like plain hoodies and leggings. 

JHC: Best for homeware
Photograph: Courtesy JHC

JHC: Best for homeware

  • Shopping
  • Central

With more than 200 branches across the city, it’s no surprise that JHC, or as it used to be known, Japan Home Center, is one of Hong Kong’s most beloved and trust-worthy budget homeware stores. As the name suggests, JHC’s stocklist covers practical items like storage shelves and electrical appliances plus random kitchen knick-knacks and products you didn’t think you needed, like collapsible kettles and lint rollers. You can shop for all these for only a portion of the price you usually get at fancier department stores. 

Living Plaza by Aeon: Best for lifestyle products
Photo: Aeon stores hk

Living Plaza by Aeon: Best for lifestyle products

  • Shopping
  • Sheung Wan

Also known as ‘the $12 store’, Living Plaza is the place to go for some bargain shopping. Here you’ll find the most random collection of Japanese bits and bobs, from massage sticks and prescription glasses to super-cheap homeware and tacky wall decorations (nothing wrong with a bit of kitsch) – all for just $12. It occasionally stocks higher quality and more ‘precious’ items like cushioned stools and glass vases for double the price, which is still incredibly affordable. 

Miniso: Best for everyday needs
Photograph: Courtesy Miniso

Miniso: Best for everyday needs

  • Shopping
  • Wan Chai

A sort-of knock-off version of Muji and Uniqlo, this Chinese discount retailer and chain store (though it advertises itself as a Japanese lifestyle brand) stocks all your basic homeware needs at super-low prices. Everything here is minimalist and functional, from nightlights and humidifiers to makeup, Bluetooth headphones, backpacks, much more. Most items are likely to be priced no more than $100. Bargain.

Mee & Gee: Best for vintage apparel
Photograph: Courtesy Mee & Gee

Mee & Gee: Best for vintage apparel

  • Shopping
  • Vintage shops
  • Mong Kok

This cult favourite second-hand store is best known for its vintage clothes and retro apparel. Mee & Gee is a brilliant spot to rummage around for some truly inspiring outfits for Halloween or any costume parties you have. We’re talking crazy patterns, Japanese baseball uniforms, 80s shirts complete with shoulder pads, maid costumes – the works and all for just $20 to $50. Mee & Gee is also particularly popular among DIY fashionistas, who tend to discover rare finds and get them tailored afterwards.

Odd One Out: Best for art
Photograph: Courtesy Odd One Out

Odd One Out: Best for art

  • Art
  • Wan Chai

Established with the belief that art should be owned and enjoyed, Odd One Out offers a range of affordable artworks by a mixed pool of international and local artists. There are also other artsy delights such as greeting cards, stationery, books, as well as home and lifestyle products – such as tea towels, beer glasses, jigsaw puzzles, yoga mats, blankets and more – that will make a great addition to your apartment or as a gift.

Typo: Best for stationery
Photograph: Courtesy Cotton On/Typo

Typo: Best for stationery

  • Shopping
  • Tsim Sha Tsui

If you’re looking for cheap novelty gifts and quirky stationery, make Typo your first port of call. This sister store of Cotton On stocks gifts and accessories that use humour and cute graphics to add personality to regular items. You'll find things like unicorn mugs, marquee letter lights, rose gold diamond ballpoint pens and notebooks with sayings like ‘Personally victimised by Mondays’ largely for under $100. We highly recommend checking on their online store for a much larger selection of items than in stores.

