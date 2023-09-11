MixC Shenzhen Bay

Time Out says

Unlike traditional malls, the Shenzhen Bay Mixc is divided into three themed zones, each offering a unique experience. The first is the Mixc Collection, which showcases an array of lifestyle brands. Next is the Mixc Kitchen, dedicated to a diverse range of culinary delights. Lastly, Mixc Arts is an art space that regularly hosts exhibitions. Together, the three areas combine to make an artsy and upscale complex that has something to offer every type of shopper.