MixC Shenzhen Bay

  • Shopping
  • Shenzhen
MixC Shenzhen Bay
Photograph: Courtesy Lead8
Unlike traditional malls, the Shenzhen Bay Mixc is divided into three themed zones, each offering a unique experience. The first is the Mixc Collection, which showcases an array of lifestyle brands. Next is the Mixc Kitchen, dedicated to a diverse range of culinary delights. Lastly, Mixc Arts is an art space that regularly hosts exhibitions. Together, the three areas combine to make an artsy and upscale complex that has something to offer every type of shopper.

2888 Keyuan Road South, Nanshan District, Shenzhen
