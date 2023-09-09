Hong Kong
Upperhills

  • Shopping
  • Shenzhen
Upperhills, shenzhen
Photograph: Calvin Sit
Time Out says

Located in the central downtown area of Futian, Upperhills is known for its photogenic loft town home to rows of colourful buildings comprised of red, orange, and yellow. More than 300 brands populate this place, ranging from fashion and lifestyle to some of the most popular names in food and drink. While you're at Upperhills, be sure to check out the first-ever Muji Hotel, as well as one of China’s biggest Muji flagship stores.

Details

Address:
5001 Huanggang Road, Futian District
Shenzhen
