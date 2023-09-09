Time Out says

Located in the central downtown area of Futian, Upperhills is known for its photogenic loft town home to rows of colourful buildings comprised of red, orange, and yellow. More than 300 brands populate this place, ranging from fashion and lifestyle to some of the most popular names in food and drink. While you're at Upperhills, be sure to check out the first-ever Muji Hotel, as well as one of China’s biggest Muji flagship stores.