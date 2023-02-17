13 Incredible historical landmarks to see in Macao

Macao has a rich history unlike any other city, and its heritage dates back almost five centuries. It is home to numerous historical gems that showcase a little slice of Portugal. Here you'll find well-preserved colonial architecture and cobbled streets that have been declared significant World Heritage Sites. Known as the Historic Centre of Macao, twenty-two buildings and eight adjoining public squares were declared a UNESCO World Heritage site on July 15, 2005. Experience the city's unique and fascinating history through places that have stood the test of time. Read below and bookmark these places for your next visit to Macao.

