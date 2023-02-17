13 Incredible historical landmarks to see in Macao

A-Ma Temple
A-Ma Temple is the oldest temple in Macao. Though its current structure was finished in 1828, the initial build started in 1488. The temple consists of various pavilions, including the Gate Pavilion, the Memorial Arch, the Prayer Hall, the Hall of Benevolence, the Hall of Guanyin, and Zhengjiao Chanlin (a Buddhist pavilion), all of which are dedicated to the worship of different deities. The pavilion forms a well-ordered complex that represents the Chinese culture's varied folk beliefs. Elements like the lattice windows, upturned roof ridges, roof charms, flush gable roof, and decorative porcelain pieces showcase excellent craftsmanship and artistry.
Barra Square, Macao