7 Instagrammable spots to visit in Macau

With travel now roaring back, we can look forward to finally scratching that travel bug itch that we've had for years. There are many factors to consider in the destination you'll be picking. But when it comes to proximity to HK and photo opportunities, look no further than Macau.

A popular tourist destination known to have excellent picturesque spots on every street corner, Macau has different sides that shutterbugs can explore. Macau features cultural and historical sites that showcase its Portuguese heritage and contemporary feats in architecture that reflects Macau in the modern age, plus it's one of Asia's leading culinary destinations. Here are a few Instagrammable spots to visit in Macau.

