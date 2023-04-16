7 Instagrammable spots to visit in Macau

Coloane Village
If you want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, head down to Coloane, a quaint fishing village located at the southern part of Macau. The distinct briny scent of salted fish wafts pleasantly through the streets when the wind blows. You can take a seaside stroll at the promenade, where there are several dry goods stores. Around every corner, you’ll find artisan shops, open-air cafés, or colonial-era infrastructures. Time feels like it's slowed down here, and you get to enjoy the fresh air and laidback living in the charming village. Other attractions on the island include the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier and Tam Kong Temple.