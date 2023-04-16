Hong Kong
Travessa da Paixão
Photograph: Courtesy MGTOTravessa da Paixão

7 Instagrammable spots to visit in Macau

Must-visit Instagram spots in Macau

Tatum Ancheta
Edited by
Tatum Ancheta
With travel now roaring back, we can look forward to finally scratching that travel bug itch that we've had for years. There are many factors to consider in the destination you'll be picking. But when it comes to proximity to HK and photo opportunities, look no further than Macau. 

A popular tourist destination known to have excellent picturesque spots on every street corner, Macau has different sides that shutterbugs can explore. Macau features cultural and historical sites that showcase its Portuguese heritage and contemporary feats in architecture that reflects Macau in the modern age, plus it's one of Asia's leading culinary destinations. Here are a few Instagrammable spots to visit in Macau. 

RECOMMENDED: Don't forget to check out these incredible historical landmarks when you're in town. 

Best places to visit in Macau

Coloane Village
Photograph: Courtesy MGTO

Coloane Village

If you want to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, head down to Coloane, a quaint fishing village located at the southern part of Macau. The distinct briny scent of salted fish wafts pleasantly through the streets when the wind blows. You can take a seaside stroll at the promenade, where there are several dry goods stores. Around every corner, you’ll find artisan shops, open-air cafés, or colonial-era infrastructures. Time feels like it's slowed down here, and you get to enjoy the fresh air and laidback living in the charming village. Other attractions on the island include the Chapel of St. Francis Xavier and Tam Kong Temple. 

Travessa da Paixão
Photograph: Courtesy MGTO

Travessa da Paixão

Located at the lower right side of the Ruins of Paul's is Travessa da Paixão, otherwise known as ‘romantic lane’ in Macau, is a picturesque stone-step short alley lined with pastel-coloured Portuguese-style houses. Potted flowers that line the road add to the air of romance. There is even a cinema called Cinematheque‧Passion, that shows some famous love-themed films and locally produced independent films that rarely get a commercial release.  

Rua da Felicidade (Happiness Street)
Photograph: Courtesy MGTO

Rua da Felicidade (Happiness Street)

From its past as the heart of the city's redlight district, Rua da Felicidade (Happiness Street) has now become one of the most popular streets to take a scenic stroll, discover quaint shops, munch on local snacks, and take home souvenirs. Old brothel buildings still line the street and red paint on doors, Chinese shutters, and terraces with traditional signboards give it a distinct look and feel. Several local films like Isabella (2006) and Wong Kar-wai's In the Mood for Love (2000), as well as foreign films Hotel Imperio (2018) and Now You See Me 2 (2016), took advantage of Rua da Felicidade's unique scenery. 

Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia (Holy House of Mercy Albergue)
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia (Holy House of Mercy Albergue)

The Albergue (hostel in English) is a hidden gem in the district that features a small courtyard flanked by two century-old, yellow-hued Portuguese buildings overlooked by an old camphor tree. The venue was once a sanctuary for elderly women and was also a refuge for the poor during World War II. Today, the Albergue SCM is a space that fosters arts and culture with gallery spaces that holds workshops and other cultural activities.  

10 Fantasia
Photograph: Calvin Sit

10 Fantasia

Next to the Albergue SCM is 10 Fantasia, a former governmental department that has been converted into a creative hub. Here you can find exhibitions of products and artworks crafted by local artisans. Come by and check out the latest exhibition or catch regular creative workshops and rub elbows with a hip and creative crowd. 

Tap Seac Gallery
Photograph: Courtesy MGTo

Tap Seac Gallery

Tap Seac Gallery, located in Tap Seac Square, is an art gallery housed inside the iconic red and yellow building that used to be the residence of an upper-class family in Macau. Its colours, Roman arched doors, and wooden shutters are typical features of the era's architecture which makes for a great backdrop for colourful Instagram feeds. The gallery's 500sqm exhibition space hosts a variety of cultural activities, concerts, and performances. 

Anim'Arte NAM VAN
Photograph: Calvin Sit

Anim'Arte NAM VAN

Anim'Arte Nam Van is a lakeside leisure hub located at Nam Van Lakeside Plaza. Jointly managed by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office and the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies, the waterfront leisure hub provides guests with diverse activities and experiences, like pedal boats, unique dining facilities, cultural stores, exhibitions, performances, and weekend crafts markets, which makes the area a perfect landscape for any shutterbug to explore. 

More about Macau

