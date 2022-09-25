Hong Kong
Twitter/Ghibli Park
Photograph: Twitter/Ghibli Park

Here’s what you need to know about Japan’s Ghibli Park

The animation studio’s theme park is set to open in November

Cara Hung
Cherry Chan
Written by
Cara Hung
Translated by
Cherry Chan
With Japan removing its daily entry limit and mandatory visa and package tour requirements for tourists by October 11, now is the perfect time to start planning our trips before hopping on the first flight out of Hong Kong. While some are excited to view autumn leaves during the fall season, others are keeping their eyes peeled for Ghibli Park’s grand opening on November 1. 

Located in Nagakute city near Nagoya, Ghibli Park will be built within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park. The theme park consists of five themed areas, with Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, and Dondoko Forest opening in November, while Mononoke’s Village and Valley of Witches will open in 2023.

With attractions, stores, and cafes based on the animation studio’s iconic films such as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and more, Ghibli Park will provide park-goers with an immersive experience into the world of Ghibli films.

Hill of Youth
Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Hill of Youth

Hill of Youth is the entrance to Ghibli Park, it features architecture that nods to Ghibli films like the orange house seen in Whisper of the Heart or an elevator tower seen in films like Laputa: Castle in the Sky and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse
Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse

Transforming a former swimming pool into a quaint town, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse is full of family-friendly facilities, anime exhibition rooms, cafes, as well as stores. 

Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

With true-to-scale replicas from Laputa: Castle in the Sky, a replica of Arrietty’s room, a My Neighbour Totoro-themed children’s playground and many other attractions, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse will provide tons of fun for the whole family to explore.
Dondoko Forest
Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Dondoko Forest

Head into Dondoko Forest to experience the rustic scenery of My Neighbour Totoro. Aside from a replica of Satsuki and Mei’s house, this area of the park will also feature a wooden Totoro-shaped installation called Dondoko-do for kids to play and explore inside.

Mononoke’s Village
Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Mononoke’s Village

Mononoke’s Village offers a recreation of Tartara-ba, the fictional town from Princess Mononoke, along with mythical creatures and sculptures of the gods featured in the film.

Valley of Witches
Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Valley of Witches

Inspired by Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle, Valley of Witches is a European town filled with magical characters and influences.

Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Aside from being able to head into a 16-metre tall replica of Howl’s moving castle and explore the magician’s abode, park-goers can also visit the bakery from Kiki’s Delivery Service and also buy bread.
Tickets and prices
Photograph: Courtesy ©Studio Ghibli

Tickets and prices

Tickets for Ghibli Park are sold according to each themed area. Visitors can only purchase tickets via a lottery system on the 10th day of each month, and must also choose a specific date and time for their desired area. Winners will be notified and any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis. 

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse

Mon-Fri: Adults ¥2,000, Children ¥1,000 (free for those under 3)
Weekends and holidays: Adults ¥2,500, Children ¥1,250

Hill of Youth
Mon-Sun: Adults ¥1,000, Children ¥500

Dondoko Forest
Mon-Sun: Adults ¥1,000, Children ¥500

Find more information on Ghibli Park’s website and follow the theme park on Twitter to get sneak peeks of the theme park. 

Travelling to Japan?

