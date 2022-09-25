Here’s what you need to know about Japan’s Ghibli Park

With Japan removing its daily entry limit and mandatory visa and package tour requirements for tourists by October 11, now is the perfect time to start planning our trips before hopping on the first flight out of Hong Kong. While some are excited to view autumn leaves during the fall season, others are keeping their eyes peeled for Ghibli Park’s grand opening on November 1.

Located in Nagakute city near Nagoya, Ghibli Park will be built within the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park. The theme park consists of five themed areas, with Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, and Dondoko Forest opening in November, while Mononoke’s Village and Valley of Witches will open in 2023.

With attractions, stores, and cafes based on the animation studio’s iconic films such as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, and more, Ghibli Park will provide park-goers with an immersive experience into the world of Ghibli films.