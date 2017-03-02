5 places to spend Purim in Jerusalem (a.k.a. the biblical obligation to party)

The 5 best places to spend Purim in Jerusalem (a.k.a. the biblical obligation to party)

Suddenly feel the urge to try your best at fancy dress? Or maybe you just need a festival where it’s literally a biblical obligation to party? Either way, Purim is coming to Jerusalem. Celebrating the Jewish people’s triumph over Haman’s evil plans, this annual holiday is one you couldn’t miss even if you tried. With the entire country erupting into costumed street parties featuring live music, drinks and cheerfulness galore, it’s essential that you find the best shindigs to party the night – and day – away.

If a relaxed vibe is more your thing, there are tons of smaller, more intimate events taking place. But if you’re eager to join the thousands of people, both young and old, taking to the streets for a full-on festival experience, you won’t have to look far. Whatever your preferences, here are the five best places to make sure your Purim is a festivity you’ll never want to see the end of.

Nachlaot Street Party

Organized by the residents of the artsy Nachlaot neighborhood, this street party is especially renowned for the creativity of its costumed visitors. Its annual features include costume competitions, street performers, bands and even clowns. Taking place throughout the day, make sure you’re prepared for a squeeze, as these streets can get pretty ram-packed. However, with such a sheer diversity of exciting costumes and music, this doesn’t detract from the festiveness and merriment one bit.

Mar 13, 10:00 am. Free. Nisim Bachar St, Jerusalem

Bloomfield Science Museum Pirate Party

© Tomer Appleboam

Hands-on exhibitions, bubble making and stem cell research. These are just a few of the things that the internationally famous Bloomfield Science Museum is renowned for. However, on this night, when the science exhibits go © sleep, the pirates come out to play. Tickets cost NIS 50 at the door (cash only). You’ll want to make sure that you and your first mates are there early though, as this is one ship that is sure to fill its crew fast.

Mar 12, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am. NIS 50 (cash only). 3 HaMuze'onim Blvd, Jerusalem (052-6254949)

Abraham Hostel

Not only will this wacky hostel host the likes of DJs Galgo, GLGLTZ and Osha, this crazy party will also be throwing a costume competition with some mind-boggling prizes. With first place, a night in ‘Abraham’s Room’ will be waiting for you. With second place, a night in the ‘superior room’. And with third, a bottle of vodka to make your Purim a little extra merry. So, if tourists from around the world is more your style, Abraham Hostel will provide you with great company!

Mar 7, 9:30 pm. NIS 55.5-90. 67 Hanevi’im St, Davidka Square, Jerusalem (02-6502200) Check out the event here https://www.abrahamhostelbar.co.il/event/1007

Safra Square

© Shutterstock

While this list may so far consist of more adult-oriented festivities, Purim is also a very child and family-friendly holiday too, and Safra Square proves just this. With an exciting variety of arts, crafts and activities geared towards families, this fantastic outdoor courtyard annually hosts an assortment of bizarre and electrifying theatre performances. Previous years have even featured acts as diverse as Irish step and Flamenco dance. Topped off with children’s costume competitions, this lovely event arouses so much anticipation that it is often regarded as the life and soul of Purim in Jerusalem.

Mar 10, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. Free. Safra Square, Jerusalem

Purim Rave in Sacher Park

When the sun comes up, it’s not just the family events that begin. Starting at 10 in the morning and ending whenever people decide they need to sleep (which is usually very, very late), Sacher Park is one of the best places for young partiers to be bombarded with live music as varied as drum n’ bass, electro-Arab beats, minimal techno and psychedelic trance. With a cheap bar, food stalls and everyone who’s serious about making this holiday the best day of the year, Sacher Park is a party truly unlike anything you’ll ever experience again.

Mar 13, 10:00 am. Free. Sacher Park, Jerusalem