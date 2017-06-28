A handful of special family-fun activities at the Tower of David this July-August

This July and August, some of the most innovative summer attractions for English speakers in Jerusalem are at a 7-century old tower.

In conjunction with the Tower of David Museum, the ancient citadel of David has become the location for tours, spectacular art events, and family activities, all summer long.

Experts from the museum will guide a variety of not-your-average themed tours covering the history of Jerusalem from biblical times to the present day. “Meet” the legendary King Herod when he takes you on an interactive tour of the city, or explore the biblical and Ethiopian Christian connection to the background and present day practices of Jerusalem.

© Ricky Rachman

Family-friendly activities are abound with an Amazing Race style exploration of the nooks and crannies of the citadel, and storytelling events that focus on the influence of the Jewish people on the lion and olive in the Jerusalem emblem.

But, the Tower of David is not only a fun stop on a day tour of the Old City. Return at night to see the ancient walls of the citadel illuminated in dazzling cinematography projections.

© Amit Geron

Centuries since its construction, the Tower of David is alive with modern culture this summer – grab your adventure-hat and come explore the secrets that lie behind its ancient facade.

July-August at the Tower of David. King Herod tour: July 5, 12, 10:00-12:00, NIS 45; Biblical tour: July 21, 10:00, NIS 90 (NIS 80 for student/senior citizen); Ethiopian-Christian tour: August 18, 10:00, NIS 90 (NIS 80 for student/senior citizen); Amazing Race activity: July 4, 11, 18, 16:00-18:00, NIS 45 Adult, NIS 35 Child; Storytelling Event (The Lion and the Olive Tree): July 12, July 19, 16:00-18:00 and July 8, July 15 10:30-12:30, NIS 45 Adult, NIS 35 Child