A little dirt don't hurt! Paint the White City brown with Israel's first ever Mud Day

Whether past pension or fresh out of high school, everyone can remember that one childhood memory of the first recess in spring – where snow thaws into muddy slush in Europe, snow pants are traded in for splash pants in Canada and February's residual rainwater refused to leave Israel's narrow streets. It doesn't matter if you were the class jock, running straight for the soccer field, or the class nerd, quietly reading on the bench, it was inevitable: when spring sprung, you were bound to get muddy during recess...and chances are, you absolutely loved it.
So why do things have to change? A little dirt don't hurt. Mud Day embraces nostalgia and unleashes the child within you with two ridiculous relay races dedicated to...you guessed it...mud. After conquering France, Spain, Belgium and Switzerland and racking in over 150 000 'Mud Guys', the 7 km, 11 obstacle course for the wisest and 13 km, 22 obstacle course for the reckless has finally made it to the Holy Land. On March 24, it's time to help paint the White City brown as you trudge through the most deliciously thick mud on the menu, solo or with a team of mud-loving companions.
*Participants must be older than 16 (sparing time for the recess mud wounds and used-and-abused stain remover to heal), or between the ages of 7 and 12 for the Mud Day Kids event.
Mar 24. Park HaYarkon, Tel Aviv. Sign up at themudday.co.il