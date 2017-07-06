A multi-media graduates art exhibit opens in Musrara this July

Located between East and West Jerusalem, the Musrara neighborhood embodies the complexity of Israel.
Today, many artists are connecting with the neighborhood’s history of absorption, discrimination, and coexistence through their work - including students of the Naggar School of Art and Society.
Next Thursday the school will open its graduates exhibit, featuring work from students within each of the five departments of photography, new media, new music, visual communication, and phototherapy.
The exhibition, which will run from July 13-28, promises innovative, multi-media work, which is the culmination of the students’ years of study.
Grand Opening: July 13, 19:30 at 9 HaAyin Het St, Musrara, Jerusalem.
The show will remain open through July 28, Sun-Thu 10:00-20:00, Fri 10:00-14:00.
