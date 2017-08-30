A preview of Beit Hair's new exhibit by German collective 'Klub7'

German artists’ collective, Klub7, paint the White City in a new light this month with a graphic play on large-scale black and white murals

As part of Beit Ha’Ir’s Creative Collectives in the City House, which previously showcased the works of Israeli collective ‘Prettimess’ to thousands of visitors and much critical acclaim, German collective ‘Klub7,’ a group of artists from Berlin and Halle, are set to shake up our view of Tel Aviv.

Klub7’s interactive approach to the public space is perfectly suited to Beit Ha’Ir’s creative outlook. The Urban Culture Museum encourages both its local and international guests to “take over” its space with various artistic mediums, from plastic art to performance. The Collectives exhibition aims to expose its audience to “innovative thinking that’s original, relevant and kicking.”

Klub7 fits the bill. Its members: Diskrobot, Lowski, Otto Baum, Kid Cash, MikeOkay and Dani Daphne are a talented, classically trained, diverse bunch of badasses who began their careers with large-scale murals and site-specific performances in the public space. In their own words, “[we] work graphically, pictorial, abstract and figurative simultaneously at the interface of fine and applied arts.” Their energy, curiosity and playfulness has earned them a place in various international exhibitions, and now they’re adding Israel to their list.

© Klub7

Klub7 is focussed on environment, with each member’s perspective combining to create a unique approach as a group. Their creative process begins by seeking out the landscapes “that locals pass by in their routine as if they were invisible,” in order to “peel layers and discover local social phenomenon” as a jumping-off point for their artistic endeavors.

By reading and understanding the vibes and conditions of the streets, they are able to rework their location within the confines of their own vision, whilst maintaining a dialogue with the public space and surrounding architecture.

Tel Aviv has proven “particularly intensive,” says Klub7. “We are impressed by the clear forms of Bauhaus architecture, in contrast to the random structures of objects, materials and garbage — that is, what most people classify as garbage — but which are beautiful and creative and conscious, full of tension and arousal.”

© Klub7

The conceptual phase — studying the space, architectural conditions, and materials — precedes their “artistic performance”. Using pens, markets, brushes, cans or chalk — a Klub7 favorite for quick and easy street-drawings — the collective gets to work, honing their style, hallmarked by handcrafted geometrical or organic forms, letters, symbols and structures in riotous colors.

Catch Klub7’s debut on Tuesday, September 5 at 20:30 at the opening evening, with free entrance, free Jems beer, and performances by the “Where the Child” band and DJ Goosh.

Beit Hair, 27 Bialik St, Tel Aviv (beithair.org/en). Opens September 5. Monday - Thursday: 9:00-17:00; Friday, Saturday, holidays: 10:00-14:00

NIS 20, children/pensioners/soldiers/students: NIS 10