Artists, unite! An interview with Guy Moses on his Moses Project

Uber-creative local music producer, Guy Moses, is making magic by unifying Israel’s artistic community in a large-scale project combining musicians, performers and stage crafts in an all-encompassing performance to engage all your senses

Introduce us to the Moses Project:

I am a musician. I have played guitar since I was a child and, in recent years, have been in production. I really love working with other artists, and have been collaborating with many Israeli artists in the studio. I understood that the music I was making was asking for visual representation. I realized I wanted it to be more than just music on stage, but a universe that we create around us. The music is like a play, it tells the emotional and dynamic story. Then I think of what other elements can enhance the music. The songs are all very different, and contribute to creating a magical world.

Sing us a song:

Each song is an exposition, a process that results in an explosion. My songs focus on a certain feeling, flaw or conflict. A sort of vulnerability. I deal with perfection a lot; what is it in mine/your/the collective’s definition? Is a flaw a part of perfection? Is perfection something that we can give an identity to?

Tell us a tale:

I have so many stories. Something unique about the Moses Project is that we have two drummers, both spectacular at what they do. They are both good friends of mine and so talented, so I put their sounds together. It is amazing watching the dynamic between both of them. Grooving together influences their playing, as well.

© Eyal Cohen

How does it feel to manage a crowd?

It is only in the last 8-9 months that I have been working with almost 30 people — production, lighting, circus performers, dancers — the list goes on! Each one is spectacular, they do what they do out of real passion. Each sees and feels the world through their medium, through the way they know how to express themselves. It requires me to be very sensitive, to learn how to bring the best out of every one of them, I am like a psychologist to 30 people.

How is Israel an influence?

This project is about creating a group out of the Israeli music scene. The scene isn’t huge, you get to know a lot of people. I feel that I have the power to connect people, as a producer, not necessarily creating things by myself, but bringing the right people together in the right situations. It all comes from this community. There is an honesty and ambition here in Israel. I am sure it is influenced by the life we live — security issues, the economic situation is tough, it isn’t easy, especially as an artist. To succeed and live from what you do, you have to work really hard. I can see people here aren't afraid to work hard, to talk about pain and conflict, I think that living here brings another depth to art.