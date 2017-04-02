B-WEAR! This Israeli designers fair is featuring the top brands in the country

B-WEAR Fashion Week is Israeli’s biggest fashion event. The event was launched in 2013 by Beti Mitchel in Tel-Aviv in cooperation with Dana Rozenblum. The purpose was to promote Israeli fashion creators and design to a wider audience.
During the fashion event, approximately 20 different fashion brands exhibit their collections, among them are Sugar Daddy, LIO, Keren Wolf, MORS, PIOO PIOO & more. Students at Israel’s most prestigious fashion schools also have the opportunity to showcase their exam creations during fashion week.
Beti Mitchel and Dana Rozenblum see the industry of fashion and design as being naturally intertwined, and they believe all disciplines are a source of inspiration.
Follow B-WEAR Fashion Week Spring 2014 from April 6-8. Thu 16:00-21:00, Fri 10:00-17:00, Sat 10:00-20:00
