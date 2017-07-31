Benedict’s latest foodie offering is a real picnic!

Benedict has become something of an institution in Israel; serving breakfast 24/7, many have been lured in by their plentiful mimosas and generous stacks of pancakes at various times of the day or night. This summer, Benedict are launching their latest foodie initiative: the picnic basket!

The basket consists of a luxurious breakfast for two packed full of ingredients made fresh that day. Goodies include three mini croissants from the bakery, two bagels—one with salmon and wasabi cream and the other with avocado, a Caesar salad, potato salad, a Spanish frittata with seasonal vegetables and a decadent chocolate crunch cake for dessert. Orange juice and coffee in a reusable thermos help to wash everything down, and for an extra NIS 69 you can add a bottle of Cava to the mix, which we totally recommend. Oh, and you get to keep the picnic basket for future al fresco dining ventures.

© Sarit Goffen All you have to do is pick the perfect picturesque spot in Tel Aviv and your picnic will be delivered within the hour, for a super-reasonable NIS 20 in cooperation with Gett Delivery. Yes, for now the service is only available to those in the White City but fear not, it is set to expand to all Benedict branches in the near future.

Benedict, 171 Ben Yehuda St, Tel Aviv (0542334974)