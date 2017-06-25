Boogie on down to Food Truck Disco: Tel Aviv's first outdoor food truck market

Between outdoor markets and indoor food halls, you might think Israel has every type of market covered, until now.

Last weekend marked the opening of Food Truck Disco Tel Aviv, Israel’s first outdoor food truck market on the promenade facing Frishman Beach.

© PR

This newest addition to the Israeli market renaissance is the lovechild of restaurant industry entrepreneurs, including owner of the Greek Capitan restaurant in the Carmel Market, Guy Bar Lev and his wife Shlomit.

The Food Truck Disco will operate on weekends only throughout the summer, and promises a rotation of 9 food trucks serving up international street fare, and one truck designated for drinks.

© PR

This weekend features tasty burgers and fries from the Bun Brothers, South African street-food favorites from Bunny Chow, and Israeli wine and sangria from Otto wine bar.

Complete with hanging twinkly lights and a neon sign, the Food Truck Disco is a true celebration of international food in the White City.

© PR

Every weekend this summer, Thu 16:00-02:00, Fri-Sat 12:00-02:00. 86 Retsif Herbert Samuel St, Tel Aviv (beside Mike's Place). Check out their FB page for more info