Can't make it to Paris Haute Couture fashion week? Head down to the Tel Aviv Port instead

On July 2, graduates of the fashion design department at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design will be putting on an elaborate show–their final exhibition of 2017.

The exhibition, sponsored by household names Castro and MAC, promises 40 collections on the runway, including a record high of 10 men's collections.

© Linor Golbary For those who can't pay the NIS 220 to see the show, the collections will be added to the graduate exhibition of all the design and art departments at Shenkar, which will be free to the public from July 18-28.

Those looking to get ahead of the next biggest fashion trends should check out the exhibit, because on closing day, graduates will sell all of the clothing and accessories from their final collections.

© Yuval Ben Israel Runway exhibition details: July 2, one showing at 19:30 and another at 22:00, NIS 220. Located at Hangar 11, Tel Aviv Port. But tickets HERE.

Fashion exhibition of all collections (at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design).

July 18-28, Sun-Thu 10:00-22:00, Fri 10:00-13:00 (opens on July 18 at 20:00)

Clothing sold on July 28 from 10:00-13:00.