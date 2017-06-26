Catch J.Views live at Sarona Market this Tuesday (for free!)

This week, the market at the forefront of the trendy outdoor food renaissance in Israel is collaborating with the avant-garde Israeli artist J.Views, compliments of Zappa.

J.Views, the Israeli bred, Brooklyn-based songwriter, producer, and remixer, is known for pushing the boundaries of sound. His layered production style, which incorporates nostalgic sounds of analog tapes and samples, has won him many awards and nominations, including two Grammy-nominations for the packaging and art design of his albums rivers and homes and 401 Days, respectively.

Although J.Views has established a home and following in the Big Apple, he has returned to the White City several times in 2017 alone. Most recently, 401 Days was launched with a 30-piece orchestra at the Tel-Aviv Opera Hall.

So, instead of listening to his tapes on All Songs Considered and pretending to be in the equally-AC deprived city of New York, make your way to Israel’s own Chelsea Market this Tuesday and enjoy discounted food and cocktails alongside a one-of-a-kind auditory experience.



June 26. Music starts at 19:00. Sarona Market, Tel Aviv. Check the Sarona Website for more details.