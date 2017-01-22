Classical cinema: the Cinematic Variations series brings film and music addicts together

It's that time of year again—the month of PDAs, grand gestures and overly priced chocolate. Even if it's been a long week and a lazy day of curling up on the couch sounds appealing, will yourself to skip the usual Netflix binge that blurs Saturday morning into evening. The th century. —the month of PDAs, grand gestures and overly priced chocolate. Even if it's been a long week and a lazy day of curling up on the couch sounds appealing, will yourself to skip the usual Netflix binge that blurs Saturday morning into evening. The Jerusalem Cinematheque has been very busy this February, organizing a spread of interesting and unique cinematic events for the culturally -hungry public to devour. Among these events is a duo of film-music-lecture series called the Cinematic Variation on Live Classical Musicthat shines the spotlight on two extremely influential musicians from the 20century.

First up, Yoni Rechter: one of the leading musical artists of his time, the Israeli singer, composer, pianist and arranger is certainly not limited in his accomplishments. His melodies paint the soundtrack to the lives of many Israelis through the 60s and 70s. So in his honor, as a part of the Cinematic Variation on Live Classical Music program, the Jerusalem Cinematheque has put together a special event, including a film that follows the everyday moments, musical influences and compositional process of Yoni Rechter, an insightful guest lecture by musical expert Prof. Michael Wolfe and a private concert.

Feb 4, 11:00. Check event for more details

“Satchmo”, “Pops”, “Ambassador Satch”— no matter what nickname you use, nothing can do Louis Armstrong’s influence on the 20th century jazz scene justice. While it takes a lifetime to fully grasp just how influential trumpeter and singer Louis Armstrong was (and still is), we can admire him for his incredible spirit, repertoire and musical abilities. For this second film, music and lecture series, the Jerusalem Cinematheque invites jazz enthusiasts to open their minds to the classical life and times of a great pianist of the 20th century, Arthur Rubenstein, and then tap along to the familiar Dixie-Swing Band repertoire of Louis Armstrong.

Feb 18, 11:00. Check event for more details

Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd, Jerusalem (jer-cin.org.il/)