Comin’ atcha (from) Live (Park) : Sean Paul

The Shaka Festival is coming up at the end of August: a celebration of reggae, EDM, and hip-hop, headlined by Jamaican reggae star Sean Paul.

The rapper, singer, and producer has been nominated for nearly 50 awards during his career, including a Grammy for Best Reggae Album and several MTV awards in the U.S. and abroad.

After his huge success in the early 2000’s, Sean Paul recently experienced a resurgence in fame, following his partnership with notable artists such as Sia and Enrique Iglesias.

© PR

The Shaka Festival will feature other popular rap and hip-hop artists such as VINI VICI, The Ultras, and Peled. Come for the good vibes, stay for the good vibes.

The Shaka Festival will be held at Live Park in Rishon Lezion on August 22. Doors open at 18:00, tickets: NIS 204-404.