Cookbook of the month: Cooking in Israel (Orly Ziv)

This is one of the most down-to-earth cookbooks, and embodies the spirit of Israeli cooking that many locals hold true. Family style, healthy dishes with no fuss, just a few ingredients and basics that will become staples in your home - including lots of eclectic salads and the kind of stuff that can be prepped in 20 minutes! It will be your next tattered-paged go-to in no time at all.

Check out last month's cookbook of the month.