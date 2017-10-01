Cookbook of the month: Cooking in Israel (Orly Ziv)

This is one of the most down-to-earth cookbooks, and embodies the spirit of Israeli cooking that many locals hold true. Family style, healthy dishes with no fuss, just a few ingredients and basics that will become staples in your home - including lots of eclectic salads and the kind of stuff that can be prepped in 20 minutes! It will be your next tattered-paged go-to in no time at all.
