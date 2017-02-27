Currency connection: Colu brings the digital wallet app to Israel

Colu's digital wallet app encourages local economies to support their own businesses, while helping people connect within their communities.

Imagine a world where corporate conglomerates and international chains ceased to exist; where you could track your money from your own hand to the green palms of your local grocer or sip filtered coffee knowing every cup directly supported the community café owner (who also happens to be your neighbor). These were the dreams of co-founders Amos Meiri, David (Dudu) Ring and Mark Smargon as they created Colu – a digital wallet app that encourages local buying.

© PR

With a simple mission in mind: "shop local, eat local, buy local, live local," in just two short years, the co-founders and their diligent team have watched their fantasies quickly become a reality in three distinct locations, two of which reside right here in Israel.

Instinctively, as Florentinians already naturally favor their own spots, the hippest neighborhood in Tel Aviv was a great target for Colu to launch their system. It came as no surprise when the 'Florentin Shekel' (the app's digital currency equal to NIS 1) spread faster than the neighborhood's street art. Some local businesses riding the Colu bandwagon include bars like Hoodna and Shuffle Bar, minimarkets and even laundry services. The second Israeli city currently invested in the app is Jaffa. While their local currency is the 'Pishpesh Shekel', the principals are the same and more and more establishments are joining each day.

© PR

With over twelve thousand users already frequenting the app and a few hundred businesses involved, Colu plans to expand to Haifa in the near future. So start spreading the neighborly love.