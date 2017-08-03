  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Dana Sidi’s collection 'Oversize' boasts comfortable pieces with a touch of glamour

By Rachel Myerson Posted: Thursday August 3 2017, 2:26pm

Dana Sidi’s collection 'Oversize' boasts comfortable pieces with a touch of glamour

Shankar graduate Dana Sidi is fairly new to the fashion scene, and her latest spring/summer collection, ‘Oversize is my Favorite’ brings a much-needed breath of fresh air to Israel’s intense summer heat: Colorful and ideal for swanning around in the sun, with stylish, oversize, statement pieces. Drawing on the sparkling ‘70s and the non-stop holiday feel of Palm Springs, the pieces are full of movement and rich tones to ensure that you feel like a million bucks. 

 

Sidi’s ‘Oversize is my Favorite’ collection offers casual, carefree looks for the day, and luxurious items for the evening. Each piece is loose fitting and one-size-fits-all, applicable to sizes 36 – 46. 

 

Oversize

© Aviv Abramov

 

 

 

 

“From a young age, I never liked tight-fitting clothing,” explains the designer. “Comfort has always been my top priority, and I love clothes that drape my body without constraint.  Moreover, oversize clothes hide what needs to be hidden, and make the wearer look thinner.  There is something to a total look that is more chic and carefree.”

 

The collection includes a variety of knee-length to maxi dresses, overalls and long and short suits in a riotous range of prints and colors. 

 

Oversize

© Aviv Abramov

The color palette ranges from pastels to vibrant shades of lemon-yellow and emerald green and fabrics are tactile and luxurious, from flowing silks to light linens. 

 

To find the nearest Dana Sidi store near you, contact:  03-6202720

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Rachel Myerson
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest