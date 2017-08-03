Dana Sidi’s collection 'Oversize' boasts comfortable pieces with a touch of glamour

Shankar graduate Dana Sidi is fairly new to the fashion scene, and her latest spring/summer collection, ‘Oversize is my Favorite’ brings a much-needed breath of fresh air to Israel’s intense summer heat: Colorful and ideal for swanning around in the sun, with stylish, oversize, statement pieces. Drawing on the sparkling ‘70s and the non-stop holiday feel of Palm Springs, the pieces are full of movement and rich tones to ensure that you feel like a million bucks.

Sidi’s ‘Oversize is my Favorite’ collection offers casual, carefree looks for the day, and luxurious items for the evening. Each piece is loose fitting and one-size-fits-all, applicable to sizes 36 – 46.

© Aviv Abramov

“From a young age, I never liked tight-fitting clothing,” explains the designer. “Comfort has always been my top priority, and I love clothes that drape my body without constraint. Moreover, oversize clothes hide what needs to be hidden, and make the wearer look thinner. There is something to a total look that is more chic and carefree.”

The collection includes a variety of knee-length to maxi dresses, overalls and long and short suits in a riotous range of prints and colors.

© Aviv Abramov

The color palette ranges from pastels to vibrant shades of lemon-yellow and emerald green and fabrics are tactile and luxurious, from flowing silks to light linens.

To find the nearest Dana Sidi store near you, contact: 03-6202720