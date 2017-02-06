Don't miss AKA's seasonal backpack sale!

AKA online is having a special 10-day sale this month. Until February 16, the website has applied a 20% discount to all backpacks produced by the beloved Swedish company, FjallRaven – manufacturer of the favorite bag brand, Kanken.
Sample prices: Kanken Classic (the classic and beloved model in a variety of colors): NIS 351 instead of NIS 439; Re-Kanken (made entirely from recycled materials): NIS 319 instead of NIS 399; FjallRaven RackSack (field backpack): NIS 389 instead of NIS 599.
The sale will last until February 16, 2017 on their website.
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com