Don't miss the Shenkar graduates' end-of-year design sale

By Time Out Israel writers Posted: Monday July 24 2017, 11:57am

The tradition continues, and this year, graduates of Shenkar's fashion design department will close their exhibition with a big sale.

Shenkar

© Lee Agmon

 

 

 

 

This time, the sale will not only include items from the final collection, but people can also expect clothing and accessories that the participants designed during their studies, limited edition T-shirts, and more.

Shenkar

© Lee Agmon

 

 

 

 

Price range: NIS 100-8,000

The sale will take place at Shenkar School of Design, 12 Anne Frank Street, Ramat Gan, Floors 3 and 4. Friday, July 28 from 10:00 AM - 13:00 PM.

