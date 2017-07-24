Don't miss the Shenkar graduates' end-of-year design sale

The tradition continues, and this year, graduates of Shenkar's fashion design department will close their exhibition with a big sale.
This time, the sale will not only include items from the final collection, but people can also expect clothing and accessories that the participants designed during their studies, limited edition T-shirts, and more.
Price range: NIS 100-8,000
The sale will take place at Shenkar School of Design, 12 Anne Frank Street, Ramat Gan, Floors 3 and 4. Friday, July 28 from 10:00 AM - 13:00 PM.
Advertising
Advertising
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com