Everyone comes with baggage. Make sure yours is stylish, with Cyan Bags

Bags are the pinnacle of where fashion meets function. Unlike other accessorise, which are purely decorative, we need bags to carry our stuff — laptops in the day, and lipsticks at night. Which is why it is so worthwhile, to invest in a quality one.

Courtesy of PR

When it comes to local designers, Miri Weiss ranks amongst the best. An Art and Philosophy graduate, Miri is the creative mind behind Cyan bags. “‘Cyan’ has two meanings,” Miri explains, “it is the colour turquoise, one of the primary colours in print, and a filter that has been used in films to create a world of fantasy and dreams.”

Miri has succeeded in balancing her creativity and love of whimsy with what women want. “Each design is created through a lot of thought of women’s needs, life and body movement.” Cyan bags appear deceptively simple; the shapes are classic: roomy backpacks, some with an envelope closing, crossover side purses, the colours are natural in blacks, browns and tans, yet each are carefully crafted. All items are hand made in Tel Aviv, sewn piece by piece in premium quality leather, “I love sensual materials.”

Courtesy of PR

The summer collection, “Moon Collection," takes inspiration from the moon in regard to shapes, cut and texture. “The timeless designs transcend seasons and trends by being functional and minimalistic through geometric compositions.” Miri has succeeded in balancing the timeless with the modern, ensuring that each design will continue to suit any outfit, and outlive any fashion fads.

Cyan Bags, 75 Frishman Street, Tel Aviv (036354565/facebook.com/cyanbags).