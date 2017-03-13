Fairy tales and fashion find their fusion at PIOO PIOO

Mor Valin, the woman behind fashion brand Pioo Pioo, makes the world a happier place. Drawing on the playful side of fashion, Valin creates clothing with a magical touch, and a little bit of edge. Think dresses wrapped up in ruffles and asymmetric hems in fun prints — pieces that will ensure you stand out from the crowd, and earn you some major style points. Valin isn’t afraid to be bold and make a bang, in fact, the namesake of ‘Pioo Pioo’ stems from the childish mimicking sounds of a gun being fired.

© Dana Waxler

Whilst Pioo Pioo’s designs may be playful, Valin does not mess around. Armed with a degree from Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, she is responsible for many an Israeli celeb gracing the Best Dressed lists. Moreover, Valin appreciates the value of good customer service, making the shopping experience a true joy.

© Dana Waxler

Valin takes inspiration from all over; her 2017 Fall/Winter collection drew on a Russian legend. Fairy tale princesses, frozen winter landscapes and magical creatures were all channeled into a colourful collection, which mixed traditional Russian design techniques with modern, pop-style prints. Oversized, robe dresses with statement sleeves and sophisticated suits added a tougher edge. Tassels, synthetic fur necklines and bold prints ensure that every piece was unique, and would make a statement.

This is the place to embrace femininity, have a giggle and indulge in some well-deserved retail therapy.