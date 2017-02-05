February's brand you need to know: Balagan

To many, Warsaw and Tel Aviv seem worlds away. To Hanna Ferenc-Hilsden and her partner Agata, the cities have much in common. They share a word: Balagan, and a similar design aesthetic. The pair’s exploration of the latter has led to an opulent accessories brand.

“The simple elegance of Polish design combined with the casual and universal look that characterizes the Israeli street,” says Hanna. The result is high quality leather goods, with an edge. Producing mainly shoes and bags, Balagan have got the modern day girl’s needs down. “Convenience and functionality is the supreme goal determining the direction of our design”.

© PR The Avoda bag is roomy, laptop-friendly, streamlined and chic — a must-have for any working gal. It is, in fact, the manifestation of their design aesthetic: “Timeless, commitment to quality and detail, and classic”. For those sporting a slightly edgier style, the Masa Backpack is calling your name. And, our personal favorite, the Shuk Fanny Pack, whose adjustable straps allow it to be worn as a clutch and a shoulder bag, too, is a classy take on festival fun.

The Balagan duo not only understand the modern day working girl, they embody it. Hanna runs the show in Tel Aviv, and Agata in Warsaw, the two meeting every so often to design, manage production and photograph their collections. This allows them to continue to be inspired and expose their brand to a wider clientele. Balagan is definitely one to watch.

5 Hamifal St, Tel Aviv (balaganstudio.com)