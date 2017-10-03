Get out those scrunchies because Hour Space's weekly cinema screenings are kicking it back to the 80's

Just because the autumn leaves have blown in, and the outdoor cinema trend has blown out, doesn't mean that the movie mania has to stop all together. Hour Space recognizes Tel Aviv's film addicts' needs for the classics and has rounded up an exciting month of movies all dedicated to the 80's.

Every Sunday this October, at 19:30 sharp, the innovative time lab will open its doors to the public for a slight fee of 20 shekels–which of course includes free popcorn–to screen a series of amazing English movies with English subtitles.

Here's the lineup and some trailers to get you excited:

October 8: Full Metal Jacket (1987)



October 15: Dead Poets Society (1989)

October 22: Rain Man (1988)



October 29: Witches of Eastwick (1987)