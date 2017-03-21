Get to know Kav - the local brand that brings the luxe

Nothing says chic like clean lines, quality fabrics and a classic color palette. KAV fashion studio has got the minimalist style down, and they do it very well. This is the place to hit to get those must-have, wardrobe staple basics, that are equally classic and timeless.

KAV is the brainchild of Dikla Einat. After graduating from Bezalel Art and Design Academy from the Jewelry & Fashion department, Dikla immediately started working on her own designs, knowing that she wanted to open her own small studio. Four years later, she is living the dream, working and creating from her studio in the heart of Tel Aviv.

© Roni Cnaani

“At the end of the day, my guiding principal is to make beautiful things.” KAV designs are loose and comfortable, the colors are muted (essentially limited to grey, white, cream and black) and pieces display impressive attention to detail. KAV are of the belief that trends are trivial, and functionality is key — meaning that every purchase is an investment piece. “We believe in creating a wardrobe of fashionable, functional items, which will continue to be relevant one season after another. KAV is a home that customers return to.”

Their latest Winter collection features turtlenecks galore, styled with skinny pants and layered under oversized coats. Think Swedish, minimalist chic. To accompany the clothes, KAV has a great range of accessories — bags, scarves and home styling items — making it truly a one-stop shop for that coveted, luxe look that is at once comfortable and pulled together.