In the true DIY spirit of Tel Aviv, bring a shirt and NIS 10 to the city center on July 20th and get ready for a night of original art, live music, and beer.

The event known as “Printimess” – hosted by the artist collective Prettimess in conjunction with the city of Tel Aviv – seeks to promote the independent spirit of the White City’s artistic community.

Founded in 2014, Prettimess is a collective of progressive artists, including several notable Tel Avivian street artists such as UNTAY, DIOZ, and GAB and ELNA.



The artists work in different creative fields ranging from contemporary design to visual art, but are all united through their joint belief in the importance of unique, publicly accessible art.

© PR

For this one-night event, Prettimess will host visual art, theater, and live music performances at the former home of Hayim Nahman Bialik – Israel’s national poet committed to the development of Israeli culture.

With promises of 10 shekel cold beer and the chance to leave with a shirt featuring an original design from a notable Israeli artist, this not-to-miss event is set to be a quintessentially Tel Avivian evening.

Printimess will begin on Thursday, July 20, at 19:00 at 27 Bialik St. Don't forget to bring NIS 10 and an old shirt!