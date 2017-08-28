Happy feet: 4 must-see dance shows this September (Batsheva, Vertigo, & Hillel Kogan)

From an outdoor Kotel experience like no other to Batsheva's newest traveling show and an emotionally captivating world premiere, September is giving you something to dance about.

© Jason Harris

The five-night event, held at Gan Bonei Yerushalayim, will feature the award-winning performance “Birth of the Phoenix,” which reached critical acclaim in Israel and abroad after its premiere 13 years ago. The performance, choreographed by co-founder of Vertigo, Noa Wertheim, is a dynamic piece that expands the boundaries of dance to connect people, community, and the natural environment. The audience sits in a bamboo dome surrounding a central stage of soil, and as the dancers dance, the soil sticks to their bodies and clothing, creating a dialogue between people and the natural world.

Sept 2-6, 19:30, 22:00. Gan Bonei Yerushalayim (between Jaffa and Zion Gate).

© Tamar Lamm

In his new work, "The Swan and The Pimp," Kogan continues to deal with the complex relationships between the artist, the creation, and the performers as they ponder the meaning of dance on a professional and personal level. In recent years, Kogan has gained a reputation of examining social questions in his works, then combining them with questions about dance as a medium. His latest satirical work, "We Love Arabs," was a huge success, winning over audiences in over 100 performances throughout Israel and abroad and bound to win over one hundred more by the end of 2018. In his new work, Kogan deliberately breaks the boundaries that once separated him from his accomplice, the young dancer Carmel Ben Asher, to highlight the gaps in age, experience, and sexual orientation. As he shines the spotlight on these stereotypes, Kogan seeks to reveal the sexuality, seductiveness, and the voyeurism that lie hidden, in his opinion, within the artistic aura of dance.

Sept 4-5, 21:00. Suzanne Dellal Center.

© Echad Gadi

The title Decadance resonates with the word 'decadence', meaning decline or degeneration, a word originally used to describe the decline of the Roman Empire, and by extension, the downfall of various other empires and societies. Featuring a selection of excerpts from Naharin’s repertoire, the 75-minute contemporary performance brings out the best in the Young Ensemble. Decadance is a dazzling experience, allowing the audience the rare opportunity to become acquainted with the many faces of Ohad Naharin and the dancers' graceful, breathtaking, formidable performance in one neat package.

Sept 11-13, 21:00. Suzanne Dellal Center.

© Askaf

As with many of Naharin's performances, the choreographer keeps details to a minimum to increase the audience's anticipation and heighten their live experience. This brand new performance creates a conversation between the Batsheva company, one that is exciting, unknown, and beautiful. An added ballroom dance aspect creates a fresh feel and atmosphere in the Suzanne Dellal Center.

Sept 15-16, 21:00. Suzanne Dellal Center.