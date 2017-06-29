"I'm a Slut, Sababa" hits the Polly Bar this Sunday

Caitlin Beckwith-Ferguson’s play “I’m a Slut, Sababa” addresses the subjects of sexuality, gender, and feminism - in Judaism generally, and Israel specifically - head on.

The performance features five characters, composed and scripted based on interviews with twenty Jewish-Israeli women.

The women are united by a shared belief in the power of women and feminism, but their similarities stop there. Some are observant, others are secular. Some were born in Israel, others made Aliyah.

Their variety of experiences and perspectives, in a country and culture with divisive stances on women, are brought to life through this hilarious and provocative play.

The free 45-minute performance, hosted by local favorite Polly, will leave you laughing, reflecting, and walking out saying YAASQUEEN!