"I'm a Slut, Sababa" hits the Polly Bar this Sunday

With shows like Broad City at the forefront of redefining conceptions about twenty-first century female sexuality, it’s not only okay to be slutty, it’s good - especially if you’re a bad ass Jewess.
Caitlin Beckwith-Ferguson’s play “I’m a Slut, Sababa” addresses the subjects of sexuality, gender, and feminism - in Judaism generally, and Israel specifically - head on.
The performance features five characters, composed and scripted based on interviews with twenty Jewish-Israeli women.
The women are united by a shared belief in the power of women and feminism, but their similarities stop there. Some are observant, others are secular. Some were born in Israel, others made Aliyah.
Their variety of experiences and perspectives, in a country and culture with divisive stances on women, are brought to life through this hilarious and provocative play.
The free 45-minute performance, hosted by local favorite Polly, will leave you laughing, reflecting, and walking out saying YAASQUEEN!
Don't miss "I'm a Slut, Sababa" at the Polly Bar on 60 Rothschild Blvd, Tel Aviv. Jul 2, doors open at 20:30, show begins at 21:00.
Advertising
Advertising
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest