Japanese violinist Sayaka Shoji returns to Israel for a long-anticipated encore performance

Every season, Jerusalem's Henry Crown Hall sees faces from all over the world - familiar faces from nearby cities as well as those who hail from thousands of kilometers away. Violinist Sayaka Shoji falls under the category of the latter. Hosted by the Israel Camerata Jerusalem She has traveled far and wide from Japan to grace Jerusalemites with her classical charm.
Shoji's upcoming performance of Tchaikovsky's violin concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 under the baton of Alexander Bernstein will offer a fresh repertoire to match the summer season; however, this is not her first time in the Holy Land. She dropped jaws at her performance with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra many, many years ago.
Now, 17 years later, the youngest violinist to win the prestigious Paganini competition is back, and ready to s(tr)ing sweet symphonies yet again.
July 15, 21:00. NIS 100-175. Henry Crown Hall, Jerusalem (1-700-55-2000/ jcamerata.co.il)
