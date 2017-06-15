  • Blog
Japanese violinist Sayaka Shoji returns to Israel for a long-anticipated encore performance

By Jennifer Greenberg Posted: Thursday June 15 2017, 11:53am

© Kishin Shinoyama

Every season, Jerusalem's Henry Crown Hall sees faces from all over the world - familiar faces from nearby cities as well as those who hail from thousands of kilometers away. Violinist Sayaka Shoji falls under the category of the latter. Hosted by the Israel Camerata Jerusalem She has traveled far and wide from Japan to grace Jerusalemites with her classical charm.

Alexander Bernstein

 

© PR

 

 

 

 

Shoji's upcoming performance of Tchaikovsky's violin concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 under the baton of Alexander Bernstein will offer a fresh repertoire to match the summer season; however, this is not her first time in the Holy Land. She dropped jaws at her performance with the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra many, many years ago.

Sayaka

© Kishin Shinoyama

 

 

 

Now, 17 years later, the youngest violinist to win the prestigious Paganini competition is back, and ready to s(tr)ing sweet symphonies yet again.

 

Camerata

© PR

 

July 15, 21:00. NIS 100-175. Henry Crown Hall, Jerusalem (1-700-55-2000/ jcamerata.co.il)

Staff writer
By Jennifer Greenberg

Jennifer Greenberg is the Deputy Editor of Time Out Israel. She gave up her maple syrup addiction to move to Tel Aviv from Canada, but brought with her a knack for sophisticated diction, thanks to her grandfather who kept words like 'haberdashery' hip, cool and happening.

For any feedback or for more information email

