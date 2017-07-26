Jerusalem honors legendary founder of the Jerusalem Ballet School, Nina Timofeeva

The first Monday in September prominent dancers from 10 major companies will join in dance to honor the memory of Nina Timofeeva, the legendary Russian ballerina who founded the Jerusalem Ballet School.

The evening of dance honors Timofeeva’s contributions to the world of ballet throughout her 30-year dancing career, including her establishment of the Jerusalem Ballet School.

Primary dancers from her former theaters in Russia, as well as from Austria, Italy, and Germany are set to perform throughout the evening.

With the support of the Jerusalem Development Authority, who promote city-wide cultural advancement, the evening of classical music and inspiring dance will be preceded by a cultural gala.

This gathering–on and off the stage–of some of the biggest names in ballet, solidifies the memory of Timofeeva, and the eminent role of the Jerusalem Ballet School in the world of dance.

The event will be held at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem on Sep 4 at 20:00.