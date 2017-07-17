In a world where having several conversations at once over various social media platforms is commonplace, it’s become less ordinary to connect with the narratives of our own past.



"Dialogue with Time," an ongoing project at the Israel Children’s Museum in Holon, seeks to address this disparity, and invites everyone ages 10 and up to engage in intergenerational dialogue.

Each 90-minute tour of 12 people is lead by guides 70 years of age or older, and includes a series of moving and challenging interactive activities, such as games and storytelling, which the group experiences together.

© Tal Kirshenbaum

The journey invites participants to think about their own families, as well as the general experience of aging and being a senior citizen in Israel.



Regarded as an intensely emotional experience by visitors and commentators alike, a visit to Dialogue with Time is guaranteed to leave you feeling impacted far beyond the museum walls.



Dialogue with Time requires pre-registration (available online) in groups of 12, and is suitable for the entire family (ages 10 and up). Each ticket costs NIS 65.