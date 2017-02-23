Jump on it': where to go on a White City night out to dance on the bar

You’re drunk. And not the usual drunk that pairs a bottle of cheap wine and the intentions of going out, with a bottle of Gatorade and the intentions of passing out. No, not tonight. Tonight’s the night. The night you finally take that liquid confidence to the clubs and conquer your greatest fear. You’ve thought about it before – seeing as it’s a rite of Tel Aviv nightlife passage – but the cascade of square napkins posing as confetti never fails to slap your face back to reality. Your friends have done it, your coworkers have done it, heck even your boyfriend has done it, so now it’s your turn. Ditch the high heels, ignore the relentless Israeli fan club you’ve acquired and hop up on that bar stool. It’s time to take to the stage. It won’t be easy, it’ll probably be sleazy and it definitely won’t be pretty. Nothing a free Arak shot can’t fix.

Here are the best places to dance on the bar when partying it up in White (napkin) City. You’ll feel invisible from up there, like you’re walking on water, but the water is actually a spilled mess of watered down chasers.

Billie Jean

© PR

What Billie Jean lacks in size it makes up for in energy. This dance bar is a popular place for those who like to move. An alternative to the higher-end clubs on Rothschild Blvd, you can find patrons here dancing to 90s hip hop and a mix of American and Israeli top 40 hits. Billie Jean is not for the shy or weak of heart, it’s not uncommon to see guests getting down on top of the bar here. If a wild good time is what you’re seeking, Billie Jean is the place for you.

ZooZoo

© PR

ZooZoo is one of the hottest clubs in Tel Aviv and a largely popular place to head late-night. If you’re looking to drink with attractive Israelis, dance on the table and have a wild Tel Aviv night, ZooZoo is the place for you. The alcohol flows, the music is loud and everyone is having a good time. Located on Rothschild Boulevard among many other bars and restaurants, it’s worth stopping by on your night out.

Sparta

© PR

Few restaurants get the whole eating and drinking thing down to perfection, but Sparta, the latest restaurant to crop up in Tel Aviv's Old North neighborhood, does both with with ease. The entrance is a circular seating arrangement straddling a bar, also fit for sitting and eating, and the upstairs gives way to an all-out party - roaring with DJs mixing beloved Israeli songs, hip hop, feel-good singalongs and dance hall hits. (The unlimited alcohol at NIS 98 only adds to the raucous). Shots of ouzo are overflowing, diners are welcome to throw plates in celebration and dance on the tables, and the party is just getting started.

Mendalimos

© PR

Mendalimos believes that if you’re not drunk by the end of the night, then they’ve failed. Coming to this dance bar, this will become evident, as the packed bar is filled with locals and tourists alike drinking and dancing on the bar. Known as the primer pick-up bar, Mendalimos is the perfect place to find a beautiful Israeli date or to bring one you’ve already got. The crowd is attractive, the music just right and the alcohol flows freely, making Mendalimos a great place for a night out!

...The world is your oyster. Get incredibly inebriated, jump up on any bar counter and let the party come to you (and probably the security guards depending which bar you choose).