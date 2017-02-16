Little Street: where modern art trumps fashion fads

Little Street is set to become the go-to brand for the urban girl. Edgy clothing with a sophisticated, feminine influence, this fashion transcends trends.
Lital Palace David, the founder of Little Street, always considered fashion a hobby, rather than a career. This changed while Lital was studying for her Masters in Child’s Psychology. She quit, enrolled in a fashion design degree, and established her brand in 2011.
Fashion fads are of no concern to Lital, who focusses on “design aesthetics for independent women, who like to dress in a unique and different way, without changing trends.” Instead, she turns to art for influence - Mark Rothko, Gerhard Richter, and Andy Warhol. These influences are very clear, particularly through Little Street’s use of color; each season Lital introduces a different, bright color, alongside her typically monochromatic palette. The White City is another big influence, with Tel Aviv’s landscapes and textures inspiring patterns and form.
The pieces are made from quality, natural fabrics — knitwear, leather, cotton and some silk — and are cut to show off a women’s body, in an understated manner. “My goal is to make my client feel young and edgy, while wearing an effortless outfit.” Little Street’s current collection features tie-waist details, alongside tactile, winter fabrics in blacks, whites, and greys, and a section jackets.
Little Street Boutique and Studio, 5 Baalei HaMelacha St, Tel Aviv (market.marmelada.co.il)
