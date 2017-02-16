Little Street: where modern art trumps fashion fads

Little Street is set to become the go-to brand for the urban girl. Edgy clothing with a sophisticated, feminine influence, this fashion transcends trends.

Lital Palace David, the founder of Little Street, always considered fashion a hobby, rather than a career. This changed while Lital was studying for her Masters in Child’s Psychology. She quit, enrolled in a fashion design degree, and established her brand in 2011.

© Zohar Shitrit Fashion fads are of no concern to Lital, who focusses on “design aesthetics for independent women, who like to dress in a unique and different way, without changing trends.” Instead, she turns to art for influence - Mark Rothko, Gerhard Richter, and Andy Warhol. These influences are very clear, particularly through Little Street’s use of color; each season Lital introduces a different, bright color, alongside her typically monochromatic palette. The White City is another big influence, with Tel Aviv’s landscapes and textures inspiring patterns and form .

The pieces are made from quality, natural fabrics — knitwear, leather, cotton and some silk — and are cut to show off a women’s body, in an understated manner. “My goal is to make my client feel young and edgy, while wearing an effortless outfit.” Little Street’s current collection features tie-waist details, alongside tactile, winter fabrics in blacks, whites, and greys, and a section jackets.