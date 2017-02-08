Live Nation and Tel Aviv's Bluestone team up to take Israel's live entertainment scene to new heights

The up-and-coming international music scene in Israel, and specifically its cultural capital, Tel Aviv, has been growing like wildfire these past few years. As the White City stages get bigger, so do the international names coming to perform from abroad. A lot of this can be attributed to Bluestone Entertainment, a joint venture created three years ago by Guy Beser, Shay Mor Yosef, Guy Oseary and Gadi Veinrib with one objective in mind: to promote international artists in Israel.
Bluestone quickly became the leading promoter of international shows in Israel, taking on concert sell-outs, including Bon Jovi, One Republic, Backstreet Boys, Enrique Inglesis and Major Lazer. Live Nation, an extremely successful American live events company, noticed Tel Aviv's booming success and jumped on the band wagon, acquiring majority stakes in Tel Aviv's Bluestone Entertainment industry. The parties will also join forces to launch Ticketmaster Israel (already successful in 28 countries worldwide), with their first huge concert promotions including Aerosmith in May and Guns 'n' Roses in July. With new doors opening up, we expect to see even more incredible surprises and headliners in the Tel Aviv live music scene.
