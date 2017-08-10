Although the legendary 1960's folk-rock duo Simon & Garfunkel never performed in Israel, their music and history has been reimagined as “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” production, coming to Israel for the first time this September.

The production, performed by the London's West End Theater, details the duo’s history through the music that fans know and love–from “The Sound of Silence” to “Mrs. Robinson.”

© Jacqui Elliot-Williams

Singer-actors Sam O’Hanlon and Charles Blythe bring to life Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s trials and tribulations from humble beginnings as a duo named “Tom and Jerry” in Queens, to their legendary revival concert in Central Park.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or grew up listening to their music on CD’s, come celebrate these 1960’s counterculture icons in an evening of music and nostalgia.

Performances will be held throughout September. Tickets are NIS 204 each, for more information and tickets: *2207.